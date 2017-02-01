Indiana Department Of Revenue Offers Free Online Filing Wednesday, February 1
This tax season, the Indiana Department of Revenue will again offer free federal and state filing through Indiana freefile . Taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of $64,000 or less in 2016 may qualify for INfreefile.
