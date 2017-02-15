Indiana crushes Gonzaga for first win of season
After not scoring a run in the first 12 innings of its baseball season, the highly touted Indiana offense erupted After not recording a hit in the first three innings against the Zags, Laren Eustace and Matt Lloyd broke the ice with a pair of singles, and Logan Sowers got Indiana on the board with a RBI single off of an 0-2 breaking ball. Ryan Fineman doubled Indiana's lead with a RBI single of his own to score Lloyd.
