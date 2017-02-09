Indiana bill to increase price at pump and add fees moves to house floor
On Tuesday, the Indiana House Ways and Means Committee approved a road funding bill that would increase the price at the pump and add vehicle fees. The bill passed by a 14 to nine vote, with two republicans voting against it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Smoking Bill could have devastating impact on I...
|Wed
|Say What
|2
|Senate bill battles Indiana's pharmacy robbery ...
|Feb 4
|Truth
|2
|641 to exit to McDaniel, southeast only, now open
|Feb 4
|Truth
|1
|Trustees vote to temporarily close Saint Joseph...
|Feb 4
|Truth
|1
|meth head bitches in west t..
|Feb 4
|stillthatBITCH1976
|1
|How is Trump spending Thanksgiving? He says he'...
|Feb 2
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|22
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|Feb 1
|ShakeNBake
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC