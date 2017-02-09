Indiana bill to increase price at pum...

Indiana bill to increase price at pump and add fees moves to house floor

On Tuesday, the Indiana House Ways and Means Committee approved a road funding bill that would increase the price at the pump and add vehicle fees. The bill passed by a 14 to nine vote, with two republicans voting against it.

