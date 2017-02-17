Indiana 37 mins ago 12:48 p.m.Police:...

Indiana 37 mins ago 12:48 p.m.Police: Man in photos now 'main suspect' in 2 girls' deaths

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

Indiana State Police say a man photographed walking along a trail system around the time two teenage girls later found slain were dropped off by a relative is now considered "the main suspect" in their killings. The man previously had been considered a person authorities wanted to speak to in the investigation of the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a... 7 hr Observation 8
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Feb 16 curiousgeorgette 1
News Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing Feb 15 Curious 74
Apartments that accept evictions Feb 14 Aaron taylor 1
News Big Sandy inmate pleads guilty (Dec '07) Feb 14 Not your daughter 54
Michelle Nikole Rhoads Feb 12 StarDust 1
rhonda dodge Feb 12 Jeremy lover 2
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,054 • Total comments across all topics: 278,999,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC