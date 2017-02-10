Hogsett: Indy can't be declared sanctuary city

INDIANAPOLIS In response to a community's plea for protection, in light of several executive orders put in place by President Trump prohibiting immigrants to travel to the US, Mayor Joe Hogsett spoke to a room of thousands of people on Indianapolis' plans to keep immigrants safe. The event, hosted by Indianapolis Congregation Action Network, attracted thousands of people from all over the city, as lines wrapped around St. Philip Neri Catholic Church on Indy's east side.

