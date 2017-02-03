Greenwood court starts program for heroin-addicted offenders
A city south of Indianapolis is offering a drug treatment program for heroin-addicted offenders that features an Indiana-made device to ease the pain of withdrawal. The Indianapolis Star reports the program at Greenwood City Court began Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How is Trump spending Thanksgiving? He says he'...
|Thu
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|22
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|Wed
|ShakeNBake
|4
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|Jan 31
|Lawrence Wolf
|62
|trying to find info on murder (Jan '06)
|Jan 29
|Divaofthedammed
|161
|Indiana Youth Group relocates to larger headqua...
|Jan 18
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|2
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Jan 15
|Wondering
|7
|Allison E. Rickard
|Jan 15
|ruse3
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC