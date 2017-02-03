Greenwood court starts program for he...

Greenwood court starts program for heroin-addicted offenders

A city south of Indianapolis is offering a drug treatment program for heroin-addicted offenders that features an Indiana-made device to ease the pain of withdrawal. The Indianapolis Star reports the program at Greenwood City Court began Monday.

