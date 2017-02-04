Governor's agenda positive for Indiana

Governor's agenda positive for Indiana

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

Eric Holcomb became Indiana's 51st governor in an inauguration ceremony Jan. 9. The Republican is long on political experience as a former state party chairman but short on experience with governing as an elected official. Hoosiers will be well served if his skills with people and diplomacy overrule the instincts built over time to put his political party first.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senate bill battles Indiana's pharmacy robbery ... 3 hr Truth 2
News 641 to exit to McDaniel, southeast only, now open 3 hr Truth 1
News Trustees vote to temporarily close Saint Joseph... 3 hr Truth 1
meth head bitches in west t.. 11 hr stillthatBITCH1976 1
News How is Trump spending Thanksgiving? He says he'... Feb 2 Texxy the Selfie Cat 22
News Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed Feb 1 ShakeNBake 4
News Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing Jan 31 Lawrence Wolf 62
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,280 • Total comments across all topics: 278,560,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC