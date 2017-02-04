Governor's agenda positive for Indiana
Eric Holcomb became Indiana's 51st governor in an inauguration ceremony Jan. 9. The Republican is long on political experience as a former state party chairman but short on experience with governing as an elected official. Hoosiers will be well served if his skills with people and diplomacy overrule the instincts built over time to put his political party first.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate bill battles Indiana's pharmacy robbery ...
|3 hr
|Truth
|2
|641 to exit to McDaniel, southeast only, now open
|3 hr
|Truth
|1
|Trustees vote to temporarily close Saint Joseph...
|3 hr
|Truth
|1
|meth head bitches in west t..
|11 hr
|stillthatBITCH1976
|1
|How is Trump spending Thanksgiving? He says he'...
|Feb 2
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|22
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|Feb 1
|ShakeNBake
|4
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|Jan 31
|Lawrence Wolf
|62
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC