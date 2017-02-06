Gas pump advertising campaign targets Indiana fuel tax hike

A trade association will soon adorn gas pumps across Indiana with ads opposing a Republican plan to use higher fuel taxes to pay for infrastructure repairs, a tricky sell in a conservative state much more accustomed to cutting taxes than raising them. The ads at gas pumps, filling stations and convenience stores will include the contact information for state lawmakers, urging motorists to voice their opposition to the plan that would raise gas prices by a dime a gallon - or 20 cents a gallon for diesel.

