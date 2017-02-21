FBI using billboards for tips in killings of 2 Indiana teens

The FBI is using electronic billboards across Indiana to seek information in the killings of two teenage girls slain during a hiking trip, a federal agent said Thursday. FBI Supervisory Special Agent Robert Ramsey said several companies are working with the agency to use their digital billboards to solicit tips in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

