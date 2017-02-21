FBI using billboards for tips in killings of 2 Indiana teens
Indiana State Police Peru post public information officer Tony Slocum talks during a news conference to provide the latest details of the investigation into the murders of Liberty German and Abigail Williams on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at Delphi United Methodist Church in Delphi, Ind. German, 14, Williams, 13, were murdered last week while hiking the High Bridge Trail just east of Delphi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ...
|15 hr
|DaTruth
|11
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Wed
|MamaOnPatrol
|3
|Lortab
|Wed
|Lor Tab
|1
|Lawmakers: Gas tax increase might get reduced i...
|Feb 21
|Thugs
|1
|VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a...
|Feb 20
|Spare Us All
|9
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|Feb 15
|Curious
|74
|Apartments that accept evictions
|Feb 14
|Aaron taylor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC