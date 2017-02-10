Donnelly Releases 2016 Annual Report ...

Donnelly Releases 2016 Annual Report Highlighting Work On Behalf Of Hoosiers

Read more: WBIW-AM Bedford

The report details Donnelly's bipartisan legislative work, his travels around Indiana, and his efforts to help Hoosiers. The report also highlights the Senator's accomplishments, including a number of bipartisan bills and amendments that were signed into law, and the continued recognition he has received as one of the most bipartisan members of the U.S. Senate.

