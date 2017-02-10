Donnelly Releases 2016 Annual Report Highlighting Work On Behalf Of Hoosiers
The report details Donnelly's bipartisan legislative work, his travels around Indiana, and his efforts to help Hoosiers. The report also highlights the Senator's accomplishments, including a number of bipartisan bills and amendments that were signed into law, and the continued recognition he has received as one of the most bipartisan members of the U.S. Senate.
