Donna Jean 'Donnie' Grosvenor Metheny
Donna Jean "Donnie" Grosvenor Metheny, 95, Rochester, passed away at 3:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Woodlawn Hospital, Rochester. She was born on Aug. 6, 1921, in Milford, the daughter of Floyd E. and Blanche F. Cretcher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rochester Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|12 hr
|Curious
|73
|Michelle Nikole Rhoads
|Sun
|StarDust
|1
|rhonda dodge
|Sun
|Jeremy lover
|2
|Allison E. Rickard
|Feb 9
|JWB
|3
|Smoking Bill could have devastating impact on I...
|Feb 8
|Say What
|2
|Senate bill battles Indiana's pharmacy robbery ...
|Feb 4
|Truth
|2
|641 to exit to McDaniel, southeast only, now open
|Feb 4
|Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC