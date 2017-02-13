Donna Jean "Donnie" Grosvenor Metheny, 95, Rochester, passed away at 3:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Woodlawn Hospital, Rochester. She was born on Aug. 6, 1921, in Milford, the daughter of Floyd E. and Blanche F. Cretcher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rochester Sentinel.