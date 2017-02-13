Donna Jean 'Donnie' Grosvenor Metheny

Donna Jean 'Donnie' Grosvenor Metheny

Donna Jean "Donnie" Grosvenor Metheny, 95, Rochester, passed away at 3:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Woodlawn Hospital, Rochester. She was born on Aug. 6, 1921, in Milford, the daughter of Floyd E. and Blanche F. Cretcher.

