Delayed I-69 project completion pushed back until 2018

Indiana officials have pushed back by another seven months the deadline for finishing construction on the Interstate 69 extension segment between Bloomington and Martinsville. The Indiana Finance Authority announced Monday the new completion deadline of May 31, 2018, after saying last month the 21-mile segment was still set to be finished by Oct. 31. The section been plagued by delays since work started in 2014 and was originally scheduled for an October 2016 completion.

