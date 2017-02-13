Delayed I-69 project completion pushe...

Delayed I-69 project completion pushed back until 2018

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

Indiana officials have pushed back by another seven months the deadline for finishing construction on the Interstate 69 extension segment between Bloomington and Martinsville. The Indiana Finance Authority announced Monday the new completion deadline of May 31, 2018, after saying last month the 21-mile segment was still set to be finished by Oct. 31. The section been plagued by delays since work started in 2014 and was originally scheduled for an October 2016 completion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing 1 hr Curious 74
Michelle Nikole Rhoads 22 hr StarDust 1
rhonda dodge 23 hr Jeremy lover 2
Allison E. Rickard Feb 9 JWB 3
News Smoking Bill could have devastating impact on I... Feb 8 Say What 2
News Senate bill battles Indiana's pharmacy robbery ... Feb 4 Truth 2
News 641 to exit to McDaniel, southeast only, now open Feb 4 Truth 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,501 • Total comments across all topics: 278,835,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC