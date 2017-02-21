Deadline approaches to apply for Indi...

Deadline approaches to apply for Indiana Supreme Court

3 hrs ago

The Judicial Nomination Commission announced in January it was accepting applications to replace Justice Robert D. Rucker, who is retiring this spring. The commission, chaired by Chief Justice Loretta Rush, recruits and interviews applicants for appellate judicial vacancies.

