Court upholds 3-year sentence for Indiana church bus crash
A court has upheld the prison sentence for the driver of a church bus that crashed near Indianapolis, killing a 6-year-old boy and injuring 11 other people. The Indiana appeals court rejected arguments from 55-year-old Charles Goodman of Chicago that prosecutors were wrongly allowed to present a photograph of the boy's body to jurors during his trial.
