Cops seek hiker's ID after missing Indiana girls found slain
Police have released a photo of a man seen near the hiking trail where two Indiana girls were walking before being found slain. They're seeking to identify him in the hopes he has information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|10 hr
|curiousgeorgette
|1
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|Wed
|Curious
|74
|Apartments that accept evictions
|Feb 14
|Aaron taylor
|1
|Big Sandy inmate pleads guilty (Dec '07)
|Feb 14
|Not your daughter
|54
|Michelle Nikole Rhoads
|Feb 12
|StarDust
|1
|rhonda dodge
|Feb 12
|Jeremy lover
|2
|Allison E. Rickard
|Feb 9
|JWB
|3
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC