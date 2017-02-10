Casey: Trump takes aim at the Texas T...

Casey: Trump takes aim at the Texas Tavern

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Texas Tavern cook Randy Dodd serves then-vice presidential candidate Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, at the landmark restaurant during a campaign stop in the Roanoke Valley in October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing 7 min Lawrence Wolf 66
rhonda dodge 13 hr Some one who cares 1
Allison E. Rickard Feb 9 JWB 3
News Smoking Bill could have devastating impact on I... Feb 8 Say What 2
News Senate bill battles Indiana's pharmacy robbery ... Feb 4 Truth 2
News 641 to exit to McDaniel, southeast only, now open Feb 4 Truth 1
News Trustees vote to temporarily close Saint Joseph... Feb 4 Truth 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,333 • Total comments across all topics: 278,800,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC