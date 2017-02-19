Booking photo shows James McGovern.
An Indiana University student was arrested this week after authorities said he raped a woman at a bar in Bloomington. According to the Indiana Daily Student , the incident happened Wednesday morning when the female victim met up with 22-year-old James McGovern, who had previously been a friend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a...
|8 hr
|Spare Us All
|9
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Feb 16
|curiousgeorgette
|1
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|Feb 15
|Curious
|74
|Apartments that accept evictions
|Feb 14
|Aaron taylor
|1
|Big Sandy inmate pleads guilty (Dec '07)
|Feb 14
|Not your daughter
|54
|Michelle Nikole Rhoads
|Feb 12
|StarDust
|1
|rhonda dodge
|Feb 12
|Jeremy lover
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC