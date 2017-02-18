Benefit set for families of 2 slain I...

Benefit set for families of 2 slain Indiana teenage girls

Read more: The Tribune

Residents in a small Indiana city where two teenage girls were slain this week are planning a weekend benefit for the girls' families. Friends organized Saturday's motorcycle and car ride to raise money for the families of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

