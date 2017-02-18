Benefit set for families of 2 slain Indiana teenage girls
Residents in a small Indiana city where two teenage girls were slain this week are planning a weekend benefit for the girls' families. Friends organized Saturday's motorcycle and car ride to raise money for the families of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a...
|34 min
|Hostis Publicus
|5
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Thu
|curiousgeorgette
|1
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|Wed
|Curious
|74
|Apartments that accept evictions
|Feb 14
|Aaron taylor
|1
|Big Sandy inmate pleads guilty (Dec '07)
|Feb 14
|Not your daughter
|54
|Michelle Nikole Rhoads
|Feb 12
|StarDust
|1
|rhonda dodge
|Feb 12
|Jeremy lover
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC