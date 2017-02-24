Authorities investigate live deer set on fire
Fulton County Sheriff's Department arrived at the intersection of State Road 25 and CR 400 North and found the deer alive and smoldering, according to a press release from Indiana DNR. In the early morning hours of February 16 the deer was struck and injured by a car.
