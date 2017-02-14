Ask Renee: Tell your Senators to vote yes to protect Indiana old-growth forests
I l ve being able to report that SB 420 drew a packed house yesterday! Sen. Eric Bassler, the bill's author, said, "This bill leaves 10% of state forests as nature intended." Testimony in favor of protecting 10% of Indiana's old-growth state forests had to be cut short, but 29 additional names were read to show the outpouring of support.
