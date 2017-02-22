As Indiana governor, Pence failed to ...

As Indiana governor, Pence failed to stop Syrian refugees. His administration is trying again.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Waed Al-Hamoud, 35, kisses Selena, her 1-month-old daughter born in the United States, at the Exodus Refugee Immigration offices in Indianapolis. In 2014, Al-Hamoud and her family fled Damascus and resettled in Indianapolis, the first family to relocate there from war-torn Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls 6 hr MamaOnPatrol 3
News Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... 20 hr Doin it right 10
Lortab Wed Lor Tab 1
News Lawmakers: Gas tax increase might get reduced i... Tue Thugs 1
News VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a... Feb 20 Spare Us All 9
News Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing Feb 15 Curious 74
Apartments that accept evictions Feb 14 Aaron taylor 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. NASA
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,254 • Total comments across all topics: 279,083,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC