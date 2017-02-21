Armed Witness Rescues Officer

Armed Witness Rescues Officer

Read more: MyHighPlains.com

A man involved in a confrontation with an Indiana conservation officer has died after being shot by a witness. Indiana State Police said the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday about 10 miles west of Rising Sun.

