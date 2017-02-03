Agritourism destination adds chicken, beef adventures
Fair Oaks Farms, the "agricultural Disney" that's already is one of the largest tourist attractions in Northwest Indiana, plans to add major new attractions over the next few years. The working agritourism destination in Fair Oaks has plans for new chicken and beef cattle adventures that would give visitors a close-up look at modern farming operations, said Fair Oaks Farms Chief Executive Officer Gary Corbett.
