911 Tapes Released After Fatal Christmas Eve Fire in Indiana
Three young children were killed after they became trapped on the upstairs floor of an apartment during a fire that broke out Christmas Eve in northwest Indiana. Now the 911 calls from horrified neighbors have been released.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ...
|Thu
|DaTruth
|11
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Wed
|MamaOnPatrol
|3
|Lortab
|Feb 22
|Lor Tab
|1
|Lawmakers: Gas tax increase might get reduced i...
|Feb 21
|Thugs
|1
|VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a...
|Feb 20
|Spare Us All
|9
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|Feb 15
|Curious
|74
|Apartments that accept evictions
|Feb 14
|Aaron taylor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC