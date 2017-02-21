911 Tapes Released After Fatal Christ...

911 Tapes Released After Fatal Christmas Eve Fire in Indiana

Read more: NBC Chicago

Three young children were killed after they became trapped on the upstairs floor of an apartment during a fire that broke out Christmas Eve in northwest Indiana. Now the 911 calls from horrified neighbors have been released.

