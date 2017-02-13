64 cited over weekend for minors in a Lafayette tavern
Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Lafayette police received a complaint of underage drinking at the Ichiban restaurant, 2 South Fourth Street. Police arrived and "stopped restaurant operations" due to what they said was a "large crowd size and evidence of underage drinking."
