64 cited over weekend for minors in a...

64 cited over weekend for minors in a Lafayette tavern

4 hrs ago

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Lafayette police received a complaint of underage drinking at the Ichiban restaurant, 2 South Fourth Street. Police arrived and "stopped restaurant operations" due to what they said was a "large crowd size and evidence of underage drinking."

