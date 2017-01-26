Vice President Mike Pence addresses c...

Vice President Mike Pence addresses crowd at 'March for Life'

In his first major address as Vice President, Mike Pence will champion a cause that he tirelessly spoke about on the campaign trail: his anti-abortion stance. The vice president announced on Twitter Thursday evening that he will be addressing the March for Life, an anti-abortion annual march in Washington.

