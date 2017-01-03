Unusual central Indiana bridge set fo...

Unusual central Indiana bridge set for $500K renovation

Read more: Daily Herald

State officials have awarded a nearly $485,000 contract for the renovation of a historic central Indiana bridge that boasts an unusual design. The Warren pony-truss bridge spans Mud Creek over Indiana 26 in Howard County.

