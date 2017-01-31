U.S. Appeals Court strikes down portion of Indiana vaping law
A federal court has struck down a major portion of Indiana's restrictive vaping law that created a monopoly for one security firm and sparked an FBI probe. The Seventh U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago ruled Monday that the law violated the Constitution's commerce clause by imposing excessive regulations on out-of-state companies.
