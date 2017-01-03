Two To Three Inches Of Snow Forecast For Southwest Indiana

The National Weather Service is forecasting three to four inches of snowfall with two to three inches of accumulation in southwestern Indiana beginning in the early morning hours on Thursday, Dec. 5. The system is expected to start in the eastern part of the state, and move west bringing light snowfall early on and later the potential for snow squalls - or areas of blowing snow that can reduce visibility and create hazardous conditions. Snow Fighters have been monitoring conditions since Tuesday night, with patrols out looking for slick spots as temperatures dropped below freezing.

