Toyota set to announce project at southwestern Indiana plant
Toyota executives are expected to announce a project at the company's southwestern Indiana factory that now has about 5,000 workers. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is set to join company officials for the announcement Tuesday at the factory near Princeton.
