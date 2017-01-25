Toyota Indiana Factory Will Add 400 Jobs
Toyota plans to 400 jobs to an Indiana factory, where it will invest $600 million to increase production of its SUVs. Toyota made the announcement Tuesday, saying the investment could help the Princeton factory, located in southwestern Indiana, produce 40,000 additional Highlanders per year, starting in 2019, The Associated Press reported .
