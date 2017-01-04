Tippecanoe Co. Prosecutor prioritizes public safety bills for 2017
State legislators are working with Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Patrick Harrington to fix some of the county's biggest public safety concerns. Harrington was chosen to serve as co-chairman of the Indiana Association of Prosecuting Attorneys Legislative Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.
