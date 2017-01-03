Three longtime Pence aides named to W...

Three longtime Pence aides named to White House jobs

Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Three longtime aides to Indiana Gov. Mike Pence will join him in Washington as he becomes vice president, including one who kept a lucrative state lobbying contract while he also had a paid position with the Republican presidential campaign. Josh Pitcock was announced Wednesday as Pence's chief of staff and an assistant to the president in the Trump White House.

