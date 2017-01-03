Three longtime Pence aides named to White House jobs
Three longtime aides to Indiana Gov. Mike Pence will join him in Washington as he becomes vice president, including one who kept a lucrative state lobbying contract while he also had a paid position with the Republican presidential campaign. Josh Pitcock was announced Wednesday as Pence's chief of staff and an assistant to the president in the Trump White House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a...
|5 hr
|ima hoosier
|2
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|6 hr
|lides
|8
|Stacks
|Dec 30
|Listener
|1
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Dec 25
|nudist Brent
|4
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Dec 24
|Say What
|1
|Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06)
|Dec 22
|Robert margraves
|9
|AG Zoeller releases Indiana's 1st comprehensive...
|Dec 21
|Pizza
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC