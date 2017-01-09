This is Indiana's most watched Netflix show Hoosiers apparently like to see their home state on television. Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://indy.st/2iawTKL While people in most Midwestern states were settling in for nights binge-watchings "Scandal," most Hoosiers were watching the Pawnee, Indiana-based sitcom "Parks and Recreation" in 2016, according to highspeedinternet.com .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.