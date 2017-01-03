The wild history of illegal Indiana ink and infamous Hoosier tattoo artists
Jeremy Sweet sat in Colin McClain's tattoo chair for two years - and that was just to work on his Native American backpiece. But their connection runs deeper than a tattoo shop, they even co-owned a gallery space together for a time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nuvo.net.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|13 hr
|Pepper
|7
|Stacks
|Dec 30
|Listener
|1
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Dec 25
|nudist Brent
|4
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Dec 24
|Say What
|1
|Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06)
|Dec 22
|Robert margraves
|9
|Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a...
|Dec 21
|&5$;&
|1
|AG Zoeller releases Indiana's 1st comprehensive...
|Dec 21
|Pizza
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC