Stories take personal look at Indiana's WWI legacy

The unique contributions of three Hoosiers to World War I and how they were changed by the war make up a new storytelling program that will premiere this month at the Indiana History Center. Indianapolis-based historical storyteller Sharon Kirk Clifton will present the stories of three Indiana residents - a nurse, a successful businessman and a mother - who were called to duty and stepped into leadership when their country called them.

