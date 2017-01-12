State's tattoo history on display at Indiana University
In the exhibit that was to open Friday at the Grunwald Gallery of Art on the Indiana University-Bloomington campus, Indiana's tattoo history will be on full display in the most comprehensive collection to date, curator Jeremy Sweet believes. It took a year to put together the exhibit, which is co-curated by Sweet, a tattoo enthusiast and associate director of the gallery, and tattoo artist Colin McClain, owner of Time and Tide Tattoo on East Sixth Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|2 hr
|deloo
|21
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Sun
|Wondering
|7
|Allison E. Rickard
|Sun
|ruse3
|1
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Jan 11
|Little lady
|10
|Elkhart suspends use of police body cameras ove...
|Jan 10
|Anonymous
|1
|HUGE: Gay Community Awards Strong Conservative ...
|Jan 8
|NNN
|2
|Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a...
|Jan 5
|ima hoosier
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC