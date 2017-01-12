State's tattoo history on display at ...

State's tattoo history on display at Indiana University

16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

In the exhibit that was to open Friday at the Grunwald Gallery of Art on the Indiana University-Bloomington campus, Indiana's tattoo history will be on full display in the most comprehensive collection to date, curator Jeremy Sweet believes. It took a year to put together the exhibit, which is co-curated by Sweet, a tattoo enthusiast and associate director of the gallery, and tattoo artist Colin McClain, owner of Time and Tide Tattoo on East Sixth Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

