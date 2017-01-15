Southern Indiana courts see rise in heroin, meth sentences
Recently released court statistics show a growing percentage of prisoners sentenced for federal drug crimes in southern Indiana are heroin offenders. A U.S. Sentencing Commission report shows that heroin accounted for nearly 13 percent of the sentences for federal drug crimes in the region during the 2015 fiscal year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|58 min
|TerriB1
|15
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|20 hr
|Wondering
|7
|Allison E. Rickard
|22 hr
|ruse3
|1
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Jan 11
|Little lady
|10
|Elkhart suspends use of police body cameras ove...
|Jan 10
|Anonymous
|1
|HUGE: Gay Community Awards Strong Conservative ...
|Jan 8
|NNN
|2
|Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a...
|Jan 5
|ima hoosier
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC