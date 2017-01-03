Small plane skids off runway, onto no...

Small plane skids off runway, onto northern Indiana highway

Read more: Tribune-Star

A northern Indiana fire chief says a small plane skidded off a runway and onto a highway, prompting its temporary closure as crews cleaned up spilled fuel. Hobart Fire Chief Brian Kerr says the plane skidded off a runway Friday afternoon at the Hobart Sky Ranch Airport and traveled onto U.S. 6. WLS-TV reports the plane ended up in a wooded area along U.S. 6 about 2:15 p.m. Friday.

