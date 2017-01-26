Slain man's family claims illegal for...

Slain man's family claims illegal force by Elkhart officers

8 hrs ago

The family of a northern Indiana man killed in a shooting that involved police officers has filed a federal lawsuit claiming they used excessive force in the confrontation. The federal lawsuit claims the two Elkhart officers fatally shot 29-year-old Norman Gary about 3:30 a.m. Dec. 4 without justification.

