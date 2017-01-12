Several central Indiana counties under Winter Weather Advisory beginning Friday evening
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of central Indiana beginning 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 until 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. The primary threat will be freezing rain during that time frame which could make Friday evening plans and early Saturday commutes a struggle. Ice accumulations up to .15" -.2" is possible in some areas which will be enough to make bridges/overpasses and untreated roadways an ice rink.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
