Scuttled Ford plant has Mexico fearin...

Scuttled Ford plant has Mexico fearing more under Trump

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Ford Motor Company's cancellation of plans to build a $1.6 billion auto manufacturing plant in San Luis Potosi has sounded alarms throughout Mexico. Even as the country is being rocked by rowdy nationwide protests against a Jan. 1 gasoline price hike, the Ford news led the front pages of Mexico's most influential newspapers on Wednesday, and they tied the development directly to President-elect Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext... 23 hr Pepper 7
Stacks Dec 30 Listener 1
Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06) Dec 25 nudist Brent 4
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax Dec 24 Say What 1
News Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06) Dec 22 Robert margraves 9
News Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a... Dec 21 &5$;& 1
News AG Zoeller releases Indiana's 1st comprehensive... Dec 21 Pizza 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,341 • Total comments across all topics: 277,620,150

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC