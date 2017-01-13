Reward now $6,500 for information in whooping crane death
The reward has gone up for information after conservation officers say a whooping crane that scientists were tracking was found fatally shot in west-central Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Friday afternoon that the reward now stands at $6,500.
