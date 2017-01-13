Reward now $6,500 for information in ...

Reward now $6,500 for information in whooping crane death

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

The reward has gone up for information after conservation officers say a whooping crane that scientists were tracking was found fatally shot in west-central Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Friday afternoon that the reward now stands at $6,500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing Sat kuda 5
roger wethington (Aug '15) Jan 11 Little lady 10
News Elkhart suspends use of police body cameras ove... Jan 10 Anonymous 1
News HUGE: Gay Community Awards Strong Conservative ... Jan 8 NNN 2
News Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext... Jan 6 lides 6
News Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a... Jan 5 ima hoosier 2
Stacks Dec 30 Listener 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Cuba
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,125 • Total comments across all topics: 277,923,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC