Report: Indiana to hire Mike Debord as Offensive Coordinator
On the heels of the our report that Kevin Wilson is heading to Ohio State to take the offensive coordinator position, Indiana has a new man to replace Kevin Johns in the same role. DeBord, a Muncie native and graduate of Manchester University, has deep Indiana and Big Ten ties.
