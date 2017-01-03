Recreational vehicle manufacturer plans Indiana expansion
The Elkhart-based company, which also operates several other Indiana facilities, plans to invest $6.7 million to establish operations in the LaGrange area, purchasing four existing facilities. Renovations are taking place at three of the facilities, which were vacant for years, and the company plans to evaluate options for the fourth facility later this year.
