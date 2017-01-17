Pope: I'll judge Trump after we see w...

Pope: I'll judge Trump after we see what he does

16 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

A day after protesters created chaos, thousands of women are descending upon Washington for what is expected to be a more orderly show of force on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency More than 1 million people rallied at women's marches in the nation's capital and cities around the world Saturday to let President Donald Trump know they won't let his agenda go unchallenged Look to the National Mall in Washington for lots of bright pink hats and signs that say "less fear more love" and "the future is female."

