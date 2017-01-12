Police: Sheriff's deputy shoots, woun...

Police: Sheriff's deputy shoots, wounds man in Indiana

Police say an Indiana sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a man who pointed a gun at another officer while they were responding to a domestic disturbance call. State police say two Putnam County sheriff's deputies and a special deputy responded late Thursday to a 911 call from a woman involving her live-in boyfriend in Greencastle, about 40 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

