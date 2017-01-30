Plainfield mosque on alert after deadly terror attack in Quebec City
A mosque in central Indiana is taking extra precautions after hearing about the deadly terror attack in Quebec City, Canada. Leaders said the Islamic Society of North America always had some level of security, but added extra measures after what happened over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
