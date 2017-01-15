Photos: When Barack Obama visited Indiana
President Barack Obama, with the Indiana flag hanging in the background, speaks to employees of the Millennium Steel Service in Princeton, Ind. on the third annual National Manufacturing Day on Friday, October 3, 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|58 min
|TerriB1
|15
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|20 hr
|Wondering
|7
|Allison E. Rickard
|22 hr
|ruse3
|1
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Jan 11
|Little lady
|10
|Elkhart suspends use of police body cameras ove...
|Jan 10
|Anonymous
|1
|HUGE: Gay Community Awards Strong Conservative ...
|Jan 8
|NNN
|2
|Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a...
|Jan 5
|ima hoosier
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC